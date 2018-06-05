Turkish actress Özge Borak turns down Azeri businessman’s $ 1 million offer for one-time sex

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Turkish actress Özge Borak has shown the letter of an Azeri businessman who has offered her 1 million dollars for a one night stand, haqqin.az reports.

“I am an Azerbaijani businessman, I live in Moscow, I will pay 1 million dollars to spend a night with you, tell me your bank account and I will make the transfer immediately,” the Russia-based Azerbaijani businessman said.

The actress said she posts only the most weird or ridiculous messages which have been sent to her on Instagram. She mentioned that she receives many love letters, but without disrespectful remarks.

“But I don’t even know what to say to this one. Dirty sham,” she said referring to the Azeri man.

She censored the name and picture of the businessman so the identity of the macho wannabe is unknown.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan