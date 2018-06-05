Armenia, Georgia inclined to capitalize the warm relations – MFA spox Tigran Balayan

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Georgia are inclined to capitalize the warm relations, Foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan said during a press briefing on June 5, in response to the question whether there is a need to sign a document that will rule out taking actions against each other, Armenpress reports.

“First of all I want to state that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Georgia has been widely covered by both the Georgian and the Armenian media. There is no need to repeat the statements of Armenia and Georgia, as well as the reaction of both societies. I want to note that there is a clear and simple mood both among the Armenian and Georgian sides – to do everything to capitalize the existing warm relations between the two countries and peoples, as well as to reach the inter-state ties to a new level. But what formulations will be used for this, it is already a matter of possibility if we later sign a new agreement or contract. As of now there are no works on signing a new major agreement, but we cannot rule out that such works can launch”, Tigran Balayan said.

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan departed for Georgia on a two-day official visit on May 30. During the visit the Armenian PM had meetings with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, President Giorgi Margvelashvili, Speaker of the Parliament Irakli Kobakhidze and His Holiness and Beatitude, Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan