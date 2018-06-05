Prosecutor suspends Masis Mayor, deputy citing likely obstruction of justice in investigation

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. A prosecutor in charge of supervising the ongoing investigation into the April 22 attack on protesters in Yerevan has suspended Mayor of Masis Davit Hambardzumyan and his deputy Karen Ohanyan from office, the Prosecutor General’s office told ARMENPRESS.

The office said that the prosecutor made the decision citing concerns that the officials might use their positions to obstruct justice.

Earlier on May 31, five people were arrested in an ongoing investigation into an April 22 incident when masked men attacked demonstrators in a Yerevan intersection. Mayor of Masis Davit Hambardzumyan and his deputy were among the arrested.

A few days later the mayor and his deputy were released.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan