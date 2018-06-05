President of Artsakh holds meeting with Chief of General Staff of Armenia’s Armed Forces

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on June 5 received Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia Artak Davtyan, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sahakyan congratulated General Artak Davtyan on his appointment and wished him productive work.

During the meeting a number of issues relating to the cooperation of the two Armenian states in the field of army-building were discussed.

The meeting was also attended by Artsakh’s minister of defense Levon Mnatsakanyan.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan