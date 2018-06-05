Investigation underway on illegal arms supplies from Slovakia to Azerbaijan - Armenian MFA

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. During a press briefing on June 5, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan touched upon the discussions in connection with the illegal arms supply from Slovakia to Azerbaijan, reports Armenpress.

Balayan said last year the Armenian foreign ministry has carried out significant works on this matter, and at this stage the works in connection with that discussions are also underway.

“Our Ambassador in Slovakia at the moment is holding a very important meeting. Thanks God, people with suspected reputation are unaware of the details of these works, and I would advise you not to pay attention to the reports and remarks of those people. I think they do that for attracting attention”, the foreign ministry spokesman said, adding that the Armenian Embassy both in the Czech Republic and Slovakia has been assured that investigation is underway on these illegal weapon supplies.

“The problem is that the certificate of the final use of these arms supplies is issued to one country, but the weapon appeared in another country which is a gross violation of the EU respective regulations. We hope the investigation will be completed soon, and the guilty ones will be punished”, Tigran Balayan stated.

Czech reporters have published an article in The Slovak Spectator where they have revealed that the airport of Bratislava, Slovakia’s capital city, is used as a transit point for smuggling Czech rocket launchers and howitzers to Azerbaijan. The article mentions that taking into account the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, there is a ban on exports of weapons from Slovakia to Azerbaijan, a ban which has factually been violated. The weapons are reportedly produced by the Czechoslovak Group holding, owned by Czech armourer Jaroslav Strnad.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan