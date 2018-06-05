Diaspora minister denies rumors on past endorsement of President Serzh Sargsyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Diaspora minister Mkhitar Hayrapetyan denies rumors on having previously founded a political party and endorsing then-President Serzh Sargsyan in 2012.

The minister touched upon the rumors during a press briefing today.

“Show me one proof that I have given the name of Serzh Sargsyan”, he said.

Speaking on the rumor that he had founded a party back in 2012, Hayrapetyan said that he and his followers indeed had such an intention, but never realized it. “We didn’t even submit the papers to the state registration”, he said.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan