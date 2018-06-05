Armenian FM to discuss alternative option for only land connection with Russia in Moscow visit

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. During the upcoming June 6-7 visit to Moscow, Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will also touch upon the issue of finding an alternative to the only land connection between Armenia and Russia – the Lars road.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan told reporters that the first side which is interested in having an alternative connection with Russia is Armenia.

“We will do our best in order for the opening of that road to take place as soon as possible,” he said.

He said there are different sides in this issue – some contribute to the opening of that road, while others attempt to disrupt it.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.

