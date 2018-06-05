PM Pashinyan, Ambassador Świtalski discuss Armenia-EU ties

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Ambassador Piotr Świtalski – Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, on June 6, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

PM Pashinyan attached importance to the constant development of the partnership with the European Union and touched upon the government’s activity priorities and programs. In particular, the PM said the recent events in Armenia significantly contributed to the development and strengthening of democracy. According to him, the current favorable environment will give new impetus to implement reforms and radical changes in different spheres. Nikol Pashinyan said the main priority of the Cabinet is to fight corruption, and its steps are aimed at developing democratic institutions, constantly improving the business environment, including increasing the protection of investors, fighting monopolies, reducing the corruption manifestations in public procurement, attracting investments and etc. “We are determined to implementing our goals, programs and events aimed at recording concrete results”, the Armenian PM said.

The EU Ambassador welcomed and appreciated the Cabinet’s programs led by Pashinyan, stating that the European Union is ready to provide substantive assistance for their implementation, including within the frames of the provisional implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Ambassador Świtalski said he sees great opportunities for attracting European investments to Armenia, especially in the direction of implementing different projects within public-private partnership. The EU Ambassador stated that the European investors are ready to discuss concrete projects.

During the meeting the officials also touched upon other issues relating to holding snap parliamentary elections in Armenia, the reforms in the Electoral Code, as well as the Armenia-EU ties.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan