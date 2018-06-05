Bill Clinton teams up with James Patterson to write cyber-attack thriller

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Bill Clinton says he "loved" being president of the United States. Now he has teamed up with the world's bestselling novelist, James Patterson, to write a political thriller that draws on his time in the White House, called The President is Missing, BBC reports.

"I love thrillers," says the former president. "I read huge numbers of them. I've just finished the third book in the Red Sparrow trilogy [by Jason Matthews]."

He's "a fan" of Patterson's work too and has "devoured" all 25 of his books featuring the detective-turned-psychologist Alex Cross.

"I didn't read much murder fiction or thrillers until the early 1980s and I just got into them," adds the man who was elected president in 1992 and served for two terms.

It is the first time a former US president has written a thriller. The plot of the thriller revolves around a devastating cyber attack on the US, which threatens to bring the world to its knees.

Speaking on what worries him, Bill Clinton said: “Cyberterrorism”.

"I've been worried about this for a long time. It's something we're not doing enough to address”.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan