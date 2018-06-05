Artsakh protesters cease demonstrations

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. The situation in Artsakh is clam, and the protesters continue following Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s call on ceasing the demonstrations.

Artsakh presidential spokesman David Babayan told ARMENPRESS that life is continuing normally in the country.

“I have to say that during these days, overall, the situation was calm, the normal course of life wasn’t disrupted, as well as the functioning of various structures. And today, as far as I know, there are no protests, the roads are open, everything is normal,” he said.

Earlier on June 4, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan called on the protesters in Stepanakert to cease the demonstrations, in order for the agreements between the demonstrators and the government to come into force.

Earlier on June 2, minor protests were prompted by a slight brawl between a few men, including national security agents, in the city on Friday. The incident is currently being probed with several suspects in custody. It is unclear whether or not the national security agents were on-duty. However the repeated calls that the incident was a "household altercation" suggests they were off-duty.

President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan personally chaired a consultation with security agencies and parliamentary committees regarding the incident, stressing the need for a detailed investigation and that those guilty must be brought to justice.

The country’s parliament even set up an investigative commission for the incident.

Protesters blocked traffic at Stepanakert’s Renaissance Square.

On June 3, First President of Armenia Levon Ter Petrosyan weighed in, calling for order and stability in Artsakh. He said that the intervention and urge of the Armenian leader, Nikol Pashinyan, as the leader of a country which is officially the guarantor of security of Artsakh, is necessary in the current situation. “What happened in Armenia is to say the least inadmissible in Karabakh”, Ter Petrosyan said. “I mean the mass protests and pressure on the Artsakh government. They can have disastrous consequences for a state which is in a war situation”.

“All disagreements aside, Bako Sahakyan shouldn’t be left alone”, he said.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan