Armenian FM to pay working visit to Moscow, Russia

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will pay a working visit to Moscow on June 6-7 at the invitation of Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan told reporters, reports Armenpress.

He said in addition to talks and joint press conference with his Russian counterpart, the Armenian FM will also have meetings with the representatives of the legislative body of the Russian Federation, as well as the Armenian students who study in Moscow. The minister is also scheduled to give an interview to one of the leading Russian media outlets.

“On June 11 minister Mnatsakanyan will participate in the session of the CSTO Council of foreign ministers in Almaty”, the MFA spokesperson said.

On June 18-19 the delegation of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament will visit Armenia. Balayan informed that meetings with Armenian high-ranking officials are expected.

