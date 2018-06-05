OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs - Igor Popov (Russia), Stephane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (USA), will visit Armenia on June 13, Tigran Balayan, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson, told reporters, reports Armenpress. He added that the timetable of the meetings of the Co-Chairs is being clarified.

“We will provide additional information on the content of the meetings”, the MFA spokesperson said.

Commenting on the Co-Chairs’ new proposals on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Tigran Balayan said there are no such news yet. “There are proposals by the Co-Chairs the main provisions of which are recorded in the five statements which are based on the three principles of the international law. At the moment I cannot say anything on the new approaches of the Co-Chairs to be presented in Yerevan”, Balayan said.

The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on May 15 met with Azerbaijani foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

