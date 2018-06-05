Former US defense secretary Frank Carlucci dies at 87

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Frank C. Carlucci III, a soft-spoken but hard-driving crisis manager for four presidents and whose reputation as a tamer of federal bureaucracies led to stints as secretary of defense, national security adviser and deputy CIA director, died June 3 at his home in McLean, Va, Washington Post reports.

He was 87.

The cause was complications from Parkinson’s disease, said a family friend, Susan Davis.

He was United States Secretary of Defense from 1987 to 1989 in the administration of President Ronald Reagan.

Carlucci served in a variety of senior-level governmental positions, including Director of the Office of Economic Opportunity in the Richard Nixon administration, Deputy Director of the CIA in the Jimmy Carter administration, and Deputy Secretary of Defense and National Security Advisor in the Reagan administration.

