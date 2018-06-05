Mystery dinosaur skeleton fetches over $2 million at Paris auction

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. The 9-metre long (30 ft) skeleton of a unidentified type of dinosaur, believed to be that of a new species, fetched more than $2.3 million at an auction staged on the first floor of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Monday, Reuters reported.

The fossil, dug up in the western United States in 2013, is known only to belong to a large, carnivorous dinosaur. Scientists who have studied it say there are several differences with known species.

The buyer and the seller, identified only as a British businessman, were both unnamed.

The sale had been expected to fetch up to $2.1 million.

Some of the proceeds from the auction will go to two charities working with endangered species, including cheetahs and ocean wildlife.

