Hiking, horse riding, bird-watching: Ecotourism Festival offers multiple events

YEREVAN, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. For already the third year the Ecotourism Festival offers multiple and interesting events to tourists who are fond of active leisure.

Sargis Aghayan – chairman of the Association of Young Biologists NGO, co-organizer of Ecotourism Festival, told ARMENPRESS that this year the Festival will be held in Artavan village of Zaritap community of Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province on June 23-24. The Jermuk Development Center NGO is also one of the organizers of the Festival.

Through this Festival the youth aims at contributing to tourism development in Armenia, as well as increasing the public awareness level on the preservation of biodiversity.

“This year we want to make Artavan more recognizable to the people, in particularly as a direction to engage in ecotourism. There will be pavilions at the Festival which will present the services and goods of different companies. In some of the pavilions, the rural goods from different communities will be presented. The food for participants will be provided by communities, and by this we are trying to create an alternative source of income for the community residents”, Sargis Aghayan said.

The Festival will include hiking, horse riding, watching birds and butterflies, people in different specializations will hold lectures in the evening.

Interview by Lilit Demuryan

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan