LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-06-18
LONDON, JUNE 5, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 4 June:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $2271.00, copper price stood at $6825.00, lead price stood at $2443.00, nickel price stood at $15200.00, tin price stood at $20630.00, zinc price stood at $3088.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 2.22% to $88000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
