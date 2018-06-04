Nikol Pashinyan urges to stop protests in Artsakh

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has referred to the situation in Artsakh, where protests have been held for a few days as a result of a fight with the involvement of members of power structures. ARMENPRESS Pashinyan said in a Facebook live broadcast that there are no doubts that the behavior of the representatives of the power structures is concerning. “Any attempt to solve issues by force is unacceptable, irrespective of the fact who uses the force. Of course, this situation needs very concrete solutions, with concrete conclusions. I closely follow the developments in Artsakh. During this period, I have always been in touch with Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan. I am pleased to note that the President of Artsakh has met several times with the representatives of the demonstrators and reached concrete agreements”, ARMENPRERSS reports Pashinyan as saying.

He added that the President of Artsakh has announced that he is going to implement those agreements, carry out a full and complete investigation, and also make organizational conclusions. "During the meeting of the representatives of the demonstrators and the President of Artsakh, a mutual understanding on the direction and logic of future events has been achieved. And now, in essence, I think that now it’s a stage when our respected demonstrators should allow the Artsakh President to implement those agreements”, Pashinyan said, emphasizing that the agreements should be implemented in a calm, non-nervous environment.

Nikol Pashinyan expressed an opinion that it would be the right thing if the demonstrators now give the opportunity to realize the agreements reached during the recent meetings. "And if in the course of the events, the agreements are not implemented, no conclusions are made, only then it will make sense to continue any action of protest… In his conversation with me, the President of Artsakh reaffirmed his commitment to implement those agreements, and in this case it is just necessary to give that opportunity”, the Prime Minister of Armenia said.

Pashinyan did not want to go into details, to give assessments to what happened because in this situation it is more important that the problem be resolved not in conflict, but in an atmosphere of agreement.

"The consensus has been reached as a result of long, detailed, calm, fraternal discussions and I think it is necessary to give an opportunity for the fulfillment of those agreements. We all recognize the right of citizens to express their attitude towards a particular situation and to see it in the form of a concrete political change. This is my opinion and it is my fraternal appeal to stop the protest in Stepanakert and at least to cancel it so as the authorities are able to bring to life the agreements, " Nikol Pashinyan concluded.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan