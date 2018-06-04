Baku continues preserving tension during negotiation process – Armenian parliament Speaker gives speech at international conference

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ara Babloyan participated in a Moscow conference dedicated to the development of parliamentarism on June 4, during which he gave a speech, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia.

Thanking Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin for the organization of the conference, Ara Babloyan noted that the role of parliamentary diplomacy has significantly increased.

“Today, when the world faces serious challenges dialogue and cooperation become more important than ever. We live under the conditions of new crisis and challenges, witness deepening of dividing lines. Under the light of globalization instability in one region can cause global consequences. Therefore, we have to consolidate our efforts for ensuring stability and peace”, Babloyan said in his speech.

Referring to the recent political developments in Armenia, the Speaker of the National Assembly said that they showed the level of development of parliamentarism and democracy in Armenia. “I want to specially underline that irrespective of domestic processes, Armenia’s foreign policy course will remain unchanged. We will remain committed to our international obligations”, Arar Babloyan said.

Speaking about regional security, Ara Babloyan highlighted the peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict. “We salute the consistent and constructive role of the Russian Federation and the other OSCE minks Group Co-hair countries in the peace process. Armenia has always been committed to an exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict.

Despite the proposal to apply mechanisms by the international community investigating ceasefire regime violation cases and to increase the number of international observers in the conflict zone and the consistent efforts of Armenia to bring to life those proposals, official Baku continues preserving tensions in the negotiations process, at the same time increasingly strengthening its military potential. Armenia confirms its desire to continue seeking a peaceful solution to the conflict, based on the principles of the international right, particularly the right of people to self-determination”, Ara Babloyan said, emphasizing the necessity of implementing confidence building measures. “In this context I would like to emphasize the role of parliamentarians. In our work we have to do everything not to allow militaristic rhetoric and xenophobic announcements”, Babloyan said.

In his speech the Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia also referred to the Syrian crisis, noting that only Armenia has given refuge to nearly 22 thousand people.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan