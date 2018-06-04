Armenian parliament Speaker meets with Speaker of National Council of Slovak Republic in Moscow

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Տhe delegation led by the Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ara Babloyan met with the Speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic Andrej Danko on June 4in Moscow within the framework of his visit to the Russian Federation, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia.

The Speaker of the Armenian parliament highlighted the activation and deepening of the contacts with Slovakia both in inter-state and inter-parliamentary cooperation formats. The Head of the parliament of Armenia expressed conviction that due to joint efforts it would be possible to outline new ways of cooperation. Ara Babloyan also touched upon the cooperation in the issues of bilateral interests on the parliamentary platforms.

Talking about the international recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide the Head of the parliament highly assessed the holding of the exhibition dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the Convention on Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide by the United Nations General Assembly in the National Council of Slovakia. “Such events are extremely important. We take consecutive steps which are necessary not only for our countries, but also for the whole world,” Ara Babloyan said.

At the meeting the Speaker also referred to the inner-political last developments of Armenia. Ara Babloyan underlined that our country had chosen the democratic way of the solution of the problems.

“The security of the country, the strengthening of democracy and the ensuring of public welfare is important for us,” Ara Babloyan underscored.

In his turn Andrej Danko emphasized the further expansion and deepening of the Armenian-Slovak relations based on the friendly and Christian values.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan