President Sarkissian sends condolence letter to President of Guatemala

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a condolence letter to President of Guatemala Jimmy Morales over the tragic results of the natural disaster. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, the letter runs as follows,

“I am deeply shocked by the disastrous consequences of the eruption of Fuego volcano in Guatemala that claimed numerous lives and caused huge devastations. I am confident that the resolute measures taken by the Government of Guatemala will allow to quickly overcome the consequences of this calamity.

I express deep sympathy to you and the people of Guatemala, wishing the injured a speedy recovery, and endurance and courage to the relatives of the victims”.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan