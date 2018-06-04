Armenian Defense Minister discusses issues of military-technical cooperation in Moscow

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. In the sidelines of the official visit to Russia, Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan met with director of the “Rostechnology” state corporation Sergey Chemezov and General Director of Rosoboronexport Joint Stock Company Alexander Mikheyev on June 4.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, during the meeting a range of issues referring to cooperation in military technical sphere and ways for development of partnership were discussed.

