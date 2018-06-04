Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 June

Armenia’s delegation led by defense minister departs for Russia


YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by defense minister Davit Tonoyan has departed for Russia to have separate bilateral meetings in Moscow, as well as to participate in the session of the defense ministers’ council of the CIS participating states in Kyzyl city, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan

 




