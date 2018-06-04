President Sarkissian shares his vision on Armenia’s economic development with AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School students

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. In order to boost Armenia’s economy, it is necessary to proportionally develop different sectors, President Armen Sarkissian said during the meeting with the students of the AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School, an Armenian-American private school located in California, reports Armenpress.

According to the President, Armenia has natural resources – mines, water, and that water is huge wealth, and everything must be done to preserve that wealth. “Armenia has a huge potential for tourism development, it has the best banking system in the region. Armenia can have a good pharmacy and be unique in the field of IT in the region”, the President said, adding that Armenia has no oil, but it can reach success by proportionally developing several fields. “That will make Armenia’s economy more stable”, Armen Sarkissian said, adding that Armenia can have the world’s best universities.

During the meeting the President urged his guests to consider being an Armenian as proud. “Change of power took place in Armenia, and the whole world saw that we are able to be united at a difficult moment. There is no such nation in the world, and you should be proud of being the sons of the Armenian people”, President Sarkissian said.

The school kids thanked the President for the reception and wished him productive work for the benefit of Armenia.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan