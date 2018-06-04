New Russian Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Armenian FM

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. New Ambassador of Russia Sergei Kopyrkin on June 4 presented the copy of his credentials to Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The Armenian FM congratulated the Russian Ambassador on his appointment and expressed hope that he will contribute to the further deepening and expansion of the Armenian-Russian allied relations during his mission.

In his turn Ambassador Kopyrkin thanked for the warm reception and wishes, as well as congratulated FM Mnatsakanyan on his appointment, stating that he starts his mission in a friendly country which at the same time raises responsibility taking into account the high level and comprehensiveness of relations between the two countries.

The Russian Ambassador assured that he will invest the maximum efforts not only to ensure the continuation of the Armenian-Russian traditional friendly relations and strategic mutual partnership, but also to further develop and deepen them.

Minister Mnatsakanyan and Ambassador Kopyrkin discussed a number of issues relating to the Armenian-Russian agenda, as well as touched upon the timetable of upcoming high-level mutual visits in the context of the recent meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the meeting the recent domestic political developments, as well as a number of regional and international issues were discussed.

The Armenian FM highly appreciated the joint efforts of Russia, France and the US as OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries, aimed at peacefully settling the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, by attaching importance to the existence of the peaceful environment for the success of the process.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan