President Sarkissian receives AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School students

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on June 4 received the students of the AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School, an Armenian-American private school located in California, reports Armenpress.

During the meeting President Sarkissian said he is quite familiar with the school and visited there several years ago, adding that this meeting will be of cognitive nature.

“I am very happy that you are in Armenia. I would like to hear your expectations from me”, the President said.

The meeting was attended by nearly 70 school children. They introduced the President on what they have seen in Armenia, as well as shared their impressions from Armenia.

Iranian-Armenian Derenik Davidyan said they visited Tatev monastery, Noravank, Etchmiadzin. “I visit Armenia for already the third time. The country develops day by day”, he said.

All children agreed that Armenia has changed to the positive.

The President urged his guests to be hard-working. “Each of you are talented, but it’s important to work hard and choose a right field, and we will definitely succeed if we do the work with pleasure”, Armen Sarkissian said.

Photos by Mkhitar Khachatryan

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan