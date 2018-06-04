Armenia points out “vital significance” of relations with Iran, says concerned over nuclear deal developments

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is following the developments around the Iran nuclear deal with concern, Armenia’s foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in an interview with RFE/RL.

“Certainly, we follow these developments with concern, because the issue related to very important partners of ours. Relations with Iran are of vital importance for us and during these 27 years, I am not referring to the entire history of relations between our two peoples, but at least during these 27 years we have established, formed relations, where the vital significance of our relations has appeared and is put very clearly. At the same time we have a very clear and deep agenda with our other colleague – the USA. We have always been very delicate in this issue and we have made efforts to make our policy explicable,” Mnatsakanyan said.

He reminded that in 2015, Armenia was among the first to welcome the adoption of the comprehensive, universal action plan, the UNSC resolution, because it very simply saw the wide circle of opportunities, in terms of stabilization of the region and expansion of cooperation.

“Certainly, the latest developments are very concerning, we must continue, again being very sensitive to these realities, make our concerns explicable, our stances based on this and maintain ourselves in the field to not have more harms for us. This relates to our colleagues, to all colleagues who are involved in this direct process, including Iran and the US,” he said.

