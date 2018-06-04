Armenia hasn’t done and will not do anything that damages its interests – foreign minister on Armenian-Turkish relations

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has not done and will not do anything that damages its interests, Foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in an interview to Sunday Analytical Show of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, in response to the question relating to the normalization of the Armenian-Turkish relations, reports Armenpress.

“You know, Armenia made a great political diplomatic contribution on this path, but it failed due to Turkey which greatly damaged the settlement of this issue. As of now, you can correct me if I am mistaken, I haven’t heard any statement that gives hope that we can have some grounds to suppose that there is a readiness from the other side. We have been and remained in the principles that we are ready to have normal relations with a neighbor, eventually the geography doesn’t change, without preconditions, but we also know very clearly that there are realities. We are not doing that to the detriment of our interests and are not ready to do that to the detriment of our interests”, the minister said.

FM Mnatsakanyan said what Armenia says derives from the interests of everyone and the stability of the region.

“The formula are the normal relations with the neighbor for the regional stability, for the benefit of all neighbors, all members in this region, but not to the detriment of our interests. I am convinced that you understand that we have some factors in these interests which are very important for us. And there are some issues which we have not put forward as a precondition for normalization of our relations”, the Armenian FM said.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan