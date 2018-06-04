President visits Italian embassy to congratulate National Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian and First Lady Nune Sarkissian visited the Embassy of Italy today on the occasion of Italy’s National Day, congratulated Ambassador Vincenzo del Monaco, the embassy staff and the good people of Italy, wishing success and welfare.

The President and the Ambassador concurred that that the Armenian-Italian intergovernmental ties are developing on solid historic grounds and based on rick cultural heritage of the two peoples.

Both sides were pleased to stress the collegial nature of the relations and the high level of mutual partnership, and at the same time mentioned that the potential for cooperation is extremely great, and the task is to constantly discover it.

The Armenia-European Union partnership was also discussed, which is also an important direction of the Armenian-Italian partnership agenda.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan