Specialist sees need for decline of electricity tariff in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Karen Chilingaryan, chairman of the Consumer Consulting Center NGO, sees need for decline of electricity tariff in Armenia, Armenpress reports.

During a meeting with reporters on June 4, Chilingaryan said the consumer doesn’t notice a positive change in the electricity quality.

“A few years ago the electricity tariff increased, and later declined a little, comprising 46 drams. The increase was linked with the increase in quality, but no quality change took place. The annual disconnections of the electricity should have been cut. But it would be better to have 10 disconnections annually, and for the current tariff to decline”, he said.

Karen Chilingaryan stated that the decline of electricity tariff is possible soon but no sooner than August as every year the tariff is being revised, and the Public Services Regulatory Commission approves the tariffs presented by the structure.

As for the gas tariff, the specialist said it is considered as an imported good. “And therefore, there should be a discussion of economists, political analysts based on which certain steps will be taken and the gas tariff will be decreased”, he said.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan