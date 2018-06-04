Perpetrators of highly-publicized Stepanakert brawl to be brought to justice, says Artsakh’s presidential spokesperson

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Regardless of social status or governmental position, all those guilty in the June 1 brawl in Stepanakert will be brought before justice, Artsakh presidential spokesman told ARMENPRESS.

The incident, a seemingly minor street fight – which included national security agents – prompted protests in the Artsakh capital. It is unclear if the national security agents were on-duty or off-duty at the moment of the incident.

Babayan stressed that it is very important for this problem to be solved within the framework of the law.

“Any similar case must definitely be uncovered and those guilty must be held accountable”, Babayan said. “There is no political subtext here, and the majority of these protesters share the view that an incident took place and appropriate work must be done within the legal framework,” Babayan said.

“Such actions cannot remain unpunished”, he added, stressing the need for an assessment from the legal point of view. He added that the settlement of the issue is important from a political and moral perspective also.

“Everyone is equal before the law, this is the most important legal imperative. From a political perspective – we are a democratic, lawful state, and authorities must display political will and unconditionally maintain all features of a lawful state,” he said.

Asked if the protests continue, Babayan said certain people indeed continue demonstrating currently. “This is a process of a democratic country. This all is free here, there is only one simple call – in order for everything to happen within the law and not get manipulated and politicized,” he said.

He also said that there is no need for Armenia to interfere.

A peaceful rally was initiated by veterans in the central square of the capital city of Artsakh on Sunday.

Earlier on June 2, minor protests were prompted by a slight brawl between a few men, including national security agents, in the city on Friday. The incident is currently being probed with several suspects in custody. It is unclear whether or not the national security agents were on-duty. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan personally chaired a consultation with security agencies and parliamentary committees regarding the incident, stressing the need for a detailed investigation and that those guilty must be brought to justice.

The country’s parliament even set up an investigative commission for the incident.

During today’s rally, senior lawmaker Janna Galstyan delivered remarks, stressing that certain people are trying to take advantage of the situation and manipulate the nature of the incident. She said that what happened was a “household altercation”, and that certain people are attempting to transform the demonstration in this regard into a political movement, which in her words, can be very dangerous for the unity and security of Artsakh.

She said they’ve assembled in the square today in order for the investigation into the case to be just and fair.

Veterans were also delivering speeches, condemning the situation.

Opposition MP Hayk Khanumyan and former MP Vahan Badasyan are also actively engaged in the protest. In addition to household issues, the latter made political statements.

A group of young people had initiated a demonstration earlier on June 2, which was restarted today also. They blocked traffic at Stepanakert’s Renaissance Square.

Members of the group said that their demands, which they’ve put forward at a meeting with the country’s president yesterday, have not been fulfilled entirely. The demonstrators namely seek the resignation of the country’s police chief, the national security service director and several national security officials.

The protesters also criticized the initiators of the rally of the veterans, claiming that this is an attempt to incite people against one another.

On June 3, First President of Armenia Levon Ter Petrosyan weighed in, calling for order and stability in Artsakh. He said that the intervention and urge of the Armenian leader, Nikol Pashinyan, as the leader of a country which is officially the guarantor of security of Artsakh, is neccessry in the current situation. “What happened in Armenia is to say the least inadmissible in Karabakh”, Ter Petrosyan said. “I mean the mass protests and pressure on the Artsakh government. They can have disastrous consequences for a state which is in a war situation”.

He reminded that a similar situation had occurred in 1993, when he and the late prominent military leader and statesman Vazgen Sargsyan immediately boarded a helicopter and arrived in Karabakh for consultations with local government officials.

“Hopefully this time also the same will succeed. For this matter, Robert Kocharyan, Serzh Sargsyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan and Samvel Babayan, even through the immediate release of the latter, must use their influence in Karabakh”, he said. Babayan is a former military commander who is currently jailed in Armenia on arms trafficking charges.

“All disagreements aside, Bako Sahakyan shouldn’t be left alone”, he said.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan