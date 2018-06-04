Armenia’s strategic relations with Russia have firm grounds – foreign minister

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has quite deep, important relations with Russia which will be continuous, Foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in an interview to Sunday Analytical Show of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, reports Armenpress.

“The strategic cooperation, the strategic relations with Russia have very firm grounds, are very logical and explainable, and we have no need to explain this very clearly to our remaining partners”, the Armenian FM said, adding that it is necessary to make efforts and explain very clearly that Armenia has never built relations with anyone at the expense of someone else and has no plans to do that.

The minister assured that the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) has not been signed and is not being implemented against the remaining directions, but it combines what Armenia does for its interests.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan