Armenia is based on national interests in its policy – FM Mnatsakanyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. The relations with Russia, the European Union, the United States, Georgia and Iran in their comprehensiveness form Armenia’s entire security system, Foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in an interview to Sunday Analytical Show of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, reports Armenpress.

“We have relations with our main partners who are investors in our security system, and they are at different directions both outside and inside the region. We have very unique, very important and strategic relations with Russia, as well as with the EU, the US, Georgia, Iran and etc. We have relations that make our security comprehensive”, the Armenian FM said, adding that Armenia in its policy is based on the national interests.

Commenting on the question that Armenia at the UN quite often was supporting Moscow’s stance on Ukraine-related votings, the FM brought Syria’s example. “You brought Ukraine’s example, I can continue with you, bring Syria’s example, and I can clearly explain you how Armenia’s position is being elaborated which is based on how it relates to us, our interests, and its circle, its calculation is much more difficult than just to see us in someone’s direction. It is not so and will never be since it has created a direct threat to our interests. And in this sense we have both dialogue and explanation for any stance, we also explain our partners and communicate with our remaining foreign partners making them clear that we know what we are doing”, the minister said.

