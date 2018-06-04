“He realized he was not ready for this reality – physical, mental, competitiveness” – Mourinho’s shock claim about Mkhitaryan

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has opened up about why Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan was let go and admits "it isn't easy" for Paul Pogba, the Daily Star reports.

Mourinho has revealed both situations have caused him a headache.

Speaking on the Premier League Show, Mourinho admitted that the Armenian international was struggling to deal with the pace at Manchester United.

When asked if it is hard to keep players in the side when they are not starting, he said: “It is not hard, it is impossible.

“It depends on the nature of the player.

“The way Myhki [Mkhitaryan] dealt with it, is different to other players.

“He realized he was not ready for this reality – physical, mental, competitiveness.

“Also his body, to adapt to that intensity with little time to recover from match to match, is hard,” Mourinho said as quoted by the Daily Star.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan was transferred to London’s Arsenal in the beginning of 2018.

