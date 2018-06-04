His Holiness Aram I expresses his support to Artsakh’s President and people

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, on June 3 contacted President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan to discuss the recent ongoing protests in Stepanakert, reports Armenpress.

His Holiness Aram I expressed his concerns over these events.

The President of Artsakh introduced Catholicos Aram I on the current situation and its causes. His Holiness Aram I expressed his support to Artsakh’s President and people.

“Taking into account the challenges facing Armenia and Artsakh, the beloved sons of our people and the Artsakh leadership, with a mutual understanding, should be guided by vigilance and wisdom to refrain from creating such situation that can harm the security of Artsakh”, Catholicos Aram I said.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan