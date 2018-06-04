Police clear out last two migrant camps in Paris, France

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. The French police started to clear out the last two refugee camps in Paris, following a similar operation last week, in the government’s latest attempt to deal with a migrant influx that France has been facing for the past three years, Reuters reports.

The Paris police said in a statement that authorities were in the process of clearing out two illegal refugee campsites at the Porte des Poissonniers, in northeast Paris, and another site next to the city’s Canal Saint Martin.

Last week, authorities had cleared out around 1,000 migrants from the larger “Millenaire” camp, also in northeast Paris. Those migrants had subsequently been taken to various accommodation centers around the capital.

