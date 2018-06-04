U.S. first lady Melania Trump to skip G7, North Korea summit

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. President Donald Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, will skip this week’s G7 summit in Quebec and does not plan to attend the planned June 12 summit in Singapore with North Korea, the White House said on Sunday. Melania Trump attended the G7 meeting in Italy last year, Reuters reports.

The U.S. first lady, 48, has not been seen in public since May 10 when she and the president welcomed home three Americans who had been held prisoner in North Korea.

She underwent a surgical procedure on May 14 to treat a benign kidney condition and was released from the hospital on May 19.

“She will not attend the G7 and there are no plans for her to travel to Singapore at this time,” her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said in an email on Sunday.

Last Wednesday, Melania Trump tweeted in response to news stories about her absence from public view, saying she is OK, “feeling great and working hard”.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan