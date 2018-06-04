Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 June

Tbilisi subway operators launch salary-related strike


YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. The subway of Georgia’s capital city Tbilisi is not working because the subway operators are on a strike, local TV reported.

According to local television, the subway train drivers even intend to launch a hunger strike.

Posters asking citizens to use buses as transportation are seen at subway entrances.

The subway operators seek increase of salaries.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration