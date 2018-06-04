Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 June

Turkey, US to discuss joint actions in Syria’s Manbij


YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Turkish minister of foreign affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu, who is in Washington D.C. on a working visit June 3-4, is set to discuss issues related to the upcoming Turkish-US joint actions in Syria’s Manbij with US counterpart Mike Pompeo, the Turkish foreign ministry said.

According to the ministry, other issues related to US-Turkey bilateral relations, regional and international security will be discussed.

 

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan

 

 




