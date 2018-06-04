Tanzanian conjoined twins die aged 21

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Tanzanian conjoined twins Maria and Consolata Mwakikuti have died at the age of 21 after suffering respiratory complications at a local hospital, BBC reports.

The women, who were joined from the navel downwards and shared organs like the liver and lungs, had two hearts and separate heads and arms.

They were admitted to hospital in December due to issues relating to heart disease but died on June 2.

The twins were popular in Tanzania and the news has caused sadness nationwide.

Tanzania’s President John Magufuli tweeted that he was "saddened" by their deaths, adding that Consolata and Maria had "dreamed of serving the nation".

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan