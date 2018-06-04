Detectives probe small-town bomb explosion in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. Detectives of the investigative committee’s Gegharkunik provincial department are probing the explosion which took place outside a store in the town of Vardenis.

Local police were notified at 05:05, June 3 about the explosion.

The blast has caused minor material damages, police said.

According to preliminary information, an explosive material was detonated outside the store. Crime scene investigators are at the scene.

No one has been hurt in the incident.

Several people have been questioned in relation to the incident, police said.

