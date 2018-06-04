President of Artsakh holds meeting with group of participants of protest held in Stepanakert
STEPANAKERT, JUNE 4, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on June 3 had a meeting with a group of representatives of the protest held in Stepanakert, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
A number of issues relating the June 1 incident in the capital and events following it were discussed during the meeting.
