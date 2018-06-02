Military aircraft crashes in Central Iran
YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. A military aircraft has crashed near Dastjerd village in Iran’s Isfahan province on June 2, Sputnik News reports citing Tasnim news agency.
Two pilots had ejected before the jet, reportedly Iranian Air Force's F-7 fighter, crashed.
Rescuers are operating at the scene.
The causes of the crash are still unknown.
English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
