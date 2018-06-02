Russian, Turkish PMs discuss construction of Turkish Stream gas pipeline over phone

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and his Turkish counterpart Binali Yildirim held a telephone conversation during which they discussed issues relating to the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant and the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, RIA Novosti reports.

During the phone talk the two PMs also touched upon the Russian-Turkish commercial and economic relations. They highlighted intensifying the mutual partnership in the spheres of mutual interest.

The Turkish PM congratulated Medvedev on his reelection as Russia’s PM.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan