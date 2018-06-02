Minister Minasyan says Armenia can play great role in EAEU-EU cooperation

TSAKHKADZOR, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia can play a great role in the establishment of commercial ties between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the European Union (EU), Artsvik Minasyan – minister of economic development and investments, told reporters on the sidelines of annual business forum titled “Outcome of the EAEU countries to new level of cooperation with the outside world” in Tsakhkadzor on June 2, reports Armenpress.

“Armenia can play a major role in this process not only because of the fact that being an EAEU member it has signed also the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the EU, but also there are directions and clearly outlined actions which will make our economy and the investments to Armenia more attractive”, the minister said. “Armenia really became the link which can ensure the mutual access to two different unions by combining and making necessary changes, as well as to use the opportunity provided within the frames of the cooperation with Iran”.

In this regard the minister attached importance to the creation of the Meghri Free Economic Zone which can become a place for organization of beneficial production for all sides.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan