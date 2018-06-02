Jailed HDP presidential candidate Demirtas to file lawsuit against Turkey’s Erdogan

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. The lawyers of jailed pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) presidential candidate Selahettin Demirtas will file a lawsuit against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Diken reports.

During his remarks on June 1 President Erdogan commented on the appeal of the HDP submitted to the Constitutional Court according to which the party demands to release lawmaker Demirtas. “Release who? The person behind bars has the blood of 53 people on his hands”, Erdogan said as quoted by Ahval news agency.

Demirtas’s lawyers called Erdogan’s remarks as “black propaganda” and attempt to have an impact on the judiciary. The lawyers stated that Erdogan has violated the principle of presumption of innocence. They announced that they launch legal procedures against Erdogan and will file a lawsuit to receive a moral compensation.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan