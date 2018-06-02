Nairi Sargsyan appointed assistant to PM
YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. According to the June 1 decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Nairi Sargsyan has been appointed assistant to the PM, Armenpress reports.
The respective decision is posted in e-gov.am.
English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
