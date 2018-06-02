Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 June

Arman Yeghoyan appointed Prime Minister’s spokesperson


YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. According to the June 1 decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Arman Yeghoyan has been appointed spokesperson of the PM, Armenpress reports.

The respective decision is posted in e-gov.am.

