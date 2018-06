Masis Mayor released - attorney

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Armenia’s Masis town Davit Hambardzumyan, charged with committing and organizing mass disorders on April 22, has been released, his attorney Tigran Atanesyan told reporters.

The attorney informed that no decision has been made yet on choosing Deputy Mayor Karen Ohanyan’s preventive measure.

Five people, including the Masis Mayor and his deputy, have been charged in connection with the April 22 incident when masked men armed with stones, tasers and sticks attacked protesters in Yerevan’s Erebuni district.

Earlier today a group of residents of Armenia’s Masis town were protesting outside the court of Kentron and Nork Marash administrative districts in support of detained Mayor Davit Hambardzumyan. Protesters outside the court were demanding to release the Mayor. They were holding posters with “Free Davit” calls.

