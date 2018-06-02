PM Pashinyan’s government outlines three priorities for economic development

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government outlines three main priorities for economic development, reports Armenpress.

According to the Cabinet’s program released on June 1, the first priority is the introduction of high technologies in the economy. The program states that the field of high technologies should rapidly develop, and preconditions for it exist in the country. Therefore, one of the strategic goals should be the development of military-industrial complex that will be able to ensure the increase of Army’s combat preparedness and the national security level.

The Armenian government also plans to promote the cooperation between science and real sector, commercialization of scientific research results through promotion of innovation and business development grant programs and attracting business investors.

The second priority for economic development is the agricultural sector.

It is stated that agriculture should develop in Armenia with revolutionary paces. The key task of the government’s agriculture policy should be increasing the efficiency of agriculture, the living standards and profitability, as well as the stable insurance of food safety in Armenia.

And the next, the third priority is tourism. The government’s program says there are great prospects for development of tourism in Armenia. Over the past one and a half year Armenia has been under the spotlight of international media. The velvet revolution in Armenia has been covered mainly under a positive light reaching the country’s and people’s rating to an unprecedented level. This creates all preconditions to record an unprecedented growth in tourism in the second half of the year as people would like to visit Armenia, to see what kind of country it is that managed to do a revolution of love and solidarity which attracted the international community.

