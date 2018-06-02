‘I have a great desire to come and see new Armenia with my own eyes’ – Charles Aznavour’s congratulatory letter to PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 2, ARMENPRESS. World-renowned French-Armenian singer, national hero of Armenia, Charles Aznavour on June 1 sent a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on birthday, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter says:

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

I cordially address my best wishes on your birthday, as well as my sincere congratulations on your election as Prime Minister.

I am confident that you will successfully carry out your mission first of all in support of the interests of our people.

As you know, I was deeply excited about the recent events in Armenia and I am proud of my people and the behavior demonstrated by them.

Since the 1988 earthquake and the independence of the Republic of Armenia I have done everything to assist my homeland. Despite the confrontation and difficulties at all levels, fortunately the country’s situation has improved. Today there is a breath of new hope in Armenia thanks to your efforts and that of the Armenian people who supported you.

I wish the Armenian youth to be able to use the same opportunities I have used once, to be able to demonstrate their entire potential and make their dreams come true in Armenia.

With this motivation I have been involved in a program to create a cultural center, which, I hope, will play a major role in the further progress of our people. I would ask our team of the Aznavour Foundation to present you that program.

I have a great desire, when my health allows, to come and see with my own eyes the new Armenia and meet with the vibrant forces who are going to form the future of our people.

Mr. Prime Minister, please accept the assurances of my deep respect”.

